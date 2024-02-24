V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after buying an additional 1,797,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.