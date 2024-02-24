V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

