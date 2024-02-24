V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

