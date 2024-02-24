V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after buying an additional 298,908 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 582,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

