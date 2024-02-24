V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 28.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,546,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after buying an additional 339,210 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,031,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,106,000 after buying an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 131,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 161,582 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

