V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $531.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $535.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.