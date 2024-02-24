V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after buying an additional 18,180,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Up 2.3 %

PCG opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

