V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 3,948 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 220.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after buying an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after buying an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,977,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in FOX by 989.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 980,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after buying an additional 890,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

FOX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.23 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

