V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,966 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.7 %

AAL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

