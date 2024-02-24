V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 482.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 500,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,963,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 652.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 93,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.