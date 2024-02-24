V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

ON stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

