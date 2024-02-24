V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in PPL by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after buying an additional 2,450,405 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $63,244,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $50,783,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

