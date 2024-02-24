V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

