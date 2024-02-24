V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 682 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $330.27 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

