V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,828 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.94 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.