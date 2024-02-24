V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,828 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.94 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

