V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1,654.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

