V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1,666.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 721,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

