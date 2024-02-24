V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after buying an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,599,000 after buying an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

