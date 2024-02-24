V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

