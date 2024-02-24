V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CDW by 22.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in CDW by 299.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $247.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $248.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

