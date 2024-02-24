V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $13,654,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

