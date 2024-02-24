V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $1,688,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

ROST opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average of $127.02. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

