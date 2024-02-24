Venu Venugopal Sells 6,981 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,331.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $56,440.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00.

Udemy Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.63 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Udemy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDMY

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.