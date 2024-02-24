Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,778 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Viemed Healthcare worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,605,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 470,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,095,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 200,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.51. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

