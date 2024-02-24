WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,705 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of WaFd worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of WAFD opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. WaFd, Inc has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

