Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.59.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $175.56 on Thursday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18.

Walmart’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,945,356.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

