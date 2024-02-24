Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.59.

WMT stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,799,087 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,799,087 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,083,498 shares of company stock worth $2,215,508,281 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

