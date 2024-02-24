Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18.

Walmart shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock worth $2,215,508,281. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

