Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.18. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $54,385,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,994,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

