Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

NYSE:WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

