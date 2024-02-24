Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Holdings Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,127 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wayfair worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 297,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,482,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 3,144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 294,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.37.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

