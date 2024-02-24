Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Raised to $18.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.
In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Weave Communications by 245.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 28.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
