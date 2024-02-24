Wedbush Lowers Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $4.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday.

Get Matterport alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTTR

Matterport Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Shares of MTTR opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $651.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.77. Matterport has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 202.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.