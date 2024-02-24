Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.53% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

