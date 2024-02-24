Wells Fargo & Company Increases Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $21.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.0 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.