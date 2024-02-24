Wells Fargo & Company Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $90.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFF. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

