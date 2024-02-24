Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. Five9 has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 703,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,312,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 298,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

