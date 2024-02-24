Wells Fargo & Company Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $130.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

NYSE TOL opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

