West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $367.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.86 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

