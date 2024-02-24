Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

WLKP stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $788.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

