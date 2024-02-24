WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,135 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of WestRock worth $22,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

