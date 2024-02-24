Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

