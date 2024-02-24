Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.42.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,675,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,192,000 after buying an additional 724,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 135,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,989,000 after buying an additional 294,488 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

