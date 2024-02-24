William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Shares of EXAS opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

