WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,255 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Down 13.2 %

ACCO stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $528.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on ACCO

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.