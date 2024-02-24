WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 38,179 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 221.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.65.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.