WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quantum-Si by 210.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si Price Performance

QSI stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.02. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quantum-Si

About Quantum-Si

(Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.