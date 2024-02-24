WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in China Automotive Systems were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAAS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.29 on Friday. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $99.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

