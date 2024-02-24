WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $202,000 in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth $309,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 108.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $18.39 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.