WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $170,000 Investment in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance
RNGR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.58. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
