WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $170,000 Investment in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.58. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CEO Stuart Bodden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ranger Energy Services news, CEO Stuart Bodden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 84,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $842,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,415,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,153,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 394,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

